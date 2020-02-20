Dragon Ball FighterZ Releases Kefla Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco released a new Dragon Ball FighterZ trailer this week to show off Kefla, one of the game’s newest DLC characters who’s being added to the game later this month. We’ve seen a first look at Kefla from the initial trailer for the game’s third season, but this newest trailer shows off the best look yet by revealing her gameplay for the first time. The trailer revealed several of Kefla’s signature moves she’ll be bringing to Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The trailer below begins with Kale and Caulifla instead of Kefla. Those familiar with Dragon Ball Super will recall that the two must first fuse before they become Kefla, a character strong enough to fight Goku and other powerful characters at least of a while. The two fuse together and celebrate their new form before challenging Super Saiyan Blue Goku.

In the first half of the trailer, we see some fairly standard moves from Kefla. Combos intertwined with melee attacks and Ki blasts are shown to give players an idea of what kinds of moves they can chain together, but the gameplay preview eventually swaps Kefla out for Jiren and Hit to make use of the game’s three-fighter system.

Kefla returns minutes later to face off against Frieza and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. It’s then that we get to see her moves like Gigantic Burst, the signature move where she creates spinning discs of red and green energy before flinging them at her opponents. It also appears as though she uses Ray Burst, the ability which causes beams of energy to radiate from her body in all directions.

“Hooray for being born a Saiyan!” Prepare an ultra-power showdown when Kefla arrives to #DragonBallFighterZ February 28th! Buy FighterZ Pass 3 on Feb. 26th to unlock Kefla 2 days early! Order: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/4soHHiEVCN — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 11, 2020

This trailer joins other previews of the character we’ve seen recently like the screenshots above that showed off more angles of the character including some of her abilities seen in the video.

Kefla is scheduled to arrive in Dragon Ball FighterZ as a DLC character on February 28th as part of FighterZ Pass 3. You can get the character separately on that day, but if you buy the pass, you’ll get two-day early access to the character.

Ultra Instinct Goku was also announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ, though that character won’t be added until sometime in the spring.