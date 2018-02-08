Take Part In Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Free-To-Play Weekend On Xbox One Now

Okay, so Dragon Ball FighterZ is taking up a big chunk of your time, and maybe you need a little bit of a breather from blowing up planets and smashing your opponents to bits. How about a round of the previously released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

Oh, you don’t have it, you say? Not to worry, as Microsoft is hosting a special free-to-play weekend for the 3D brawler, and you can jump in right now if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member.

The free-to-play extravaganza, announced by Microsoft, is taking place from now through Sunday, February 11, at 11:59 PM PDT. During that time, Xbox Live Gold members can play the entire game for free, including the story mode and taking on opponents online.

Here’s a quick rundown of the game, in case you missed it (or forgot during your FighterZ sessions):

“Start your Xenoverse 2 odyssey by developing your own warrior. Customize your Time Patroller with tons of different accessories that you can unlock throughout your adventure, train new skills with a variety of masters taken straight from the Dragon Ball saga and encounter all new foes on your way to restore the original story of the Dragon Ball series. Best of all, don’t forget to hit up your Xbox Live friends when those raid events go down — in the world of Dragon Ball, fighting with an ally is always better than battling solo.

Once you’ve finished the epic story mode and you need some more action, consider checking out the Xenoverse 2 Season Pass which will also be 50% off. The Season Pass extends the game with new playable characters, new quests, more masters to train with and new accessories, costumes and skills for your avatar.”

If you like what you play over the weekend and want to add the game permanently to your collection, Microsoft and Bandai Namco have you covered there as well. The game is currently on sale, as part of Bandai’s huge anime sale, and you can net the standard edition for 75 percent off (at $24.00), or the deluxe edition for 50 percent off (at $45.00). These prices are only good through Sunday night, so pick them up while you can!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is also available for PlayStation 4 and PC.