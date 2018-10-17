‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ Getting a Raid Mode Soon

Even with its more popular Dragon Ball FighterZ making the rounds, Bandai Namco has kept up steady support for its older release Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, adding new characters and other little goodies for players to enjoy. And soon, they’ll have another new mode that lets them live the luxury of a supervillain.

Per this report from Nintendo Everything, the latest issue of Japanese publication V-Jump has revealed that Xenoverse 2 is set to get a new mode called My Raid Mode, which will likely be added this winter to all versions of the game via a new update.

There aren’t too many details about the mode thus far, but here’s what we know; and it sounds very intriguing.

First off, the mode will put a player into the role of a supervillain raid boss, one that is able to utilize a new item known as the Crystal of the Dark Demon Realm. Its powers haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely to give you all sorts of sweet abilities.

But you won’t get to conquer everything in your path. Five other players will be pitted in battle against you, so you’ll have to use everything you have to fend them off and survive the round.

V-Jump did note that there would be characters limited to this mode, including Fused Zamasu, Demigra and Mira as playable characters. More could join the fray as well, but that’s who we know about thus far.

Finally, if you end up winning — either with the supervillain or the five player team — you’ll be promptly rewarded three-fold, with a large amount of experience; some Zenny for spending; and some event-exclusive accessories, which will be given out at random.

That’s about all we know thus far, but this sounds like an extremely fun mode for hardcore Dragon Ball Xenoverse players; and it’s sure to prolong the game’s life even further, as if its previously released content hasn’t already.

Bandai Namco should have more details available about this mode soon, probably closer to when the winter update is set to drop. We’ll bring you all that information soon, along with a first look at the mode in action.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.