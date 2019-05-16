Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ribrianne DLC Announced

The character additions for Bandai Namco‘s Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 just don’t know how to stop. Recently, it was revealed that Super Saiyan God Vegeta would be making his arrival next month. In addition to this, Broly and Gogeta have also made their way to the title, but now we know who will be joining the expanding roster alongside Super Saiyan God Vegeta this June. In the latest issue of Weekly Jump, it was revealed that Dragon Ball Super’s Ribrianne will be added as a playable character next month.

Thanks to Ryokutya2089, we now know that Ribrianne will be joining Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 when Ultra DLC Pack 1 arrives next month. With a handful of powerful Super and Ultimate attacks in her arsenal, she is sure to be a formidable fighter when she comes to the game.

Here’s what Ribrianne will have to offer in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2:

Super Attacks

Formation! – Increases Super Attack strength and recovery effects by maintaining poses.

Pretty Cannon – Shoots heart-shaped ki blasts that increase the power of her Ribrianne Eternal Love Ultimate Attack for each one that hits.

Pretty Charge – Takes a unique pose to build up KI.

Lovely Cyclone – Sucks up the opponent with a high-speed spin. Additional input allows her to tackle them.

Ultimate Attacks

Ribrianne Eternal Love – Heart-shaped ki blasts.

Ribrianne Lovely Show Time – Strikes seven poses, then emits a super powerful strengthening effect fully restoring KI and STM.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular title:

“You are the protagonist! Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL’s history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited for Ribrianne to make her way to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 next month? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Gematsu.