Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Announces First DLC and Release Date

After weeks of teasing the new content with screenshots and brief glimpses of powerful characters seen in trailers, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is finally set to get its first DLC later this month. The new DLC is called A New Power Awakens – Part 1, and it’s set to be released on April 28th. It’ll add Beerus to the game as a boss battle for players to take on should they be a high enough level to manage the fight, though perhaps being able to turn into Super Saiyan God Vegeta and Super Saiyan God Goku will make the fight a bit easier.

Bandai Namco announced the release date of the DLC this week and shared new details on what it’ll entail. The transformations and the appearance of Beerus are the highlights of the DLC, and as such, they’re pretty much all we know about the content for now. Some specifics related to those two features did confirm that players can use the Super Saiyan God transformations outside of this DLC as well. This means that if players want to go back in time using the Time Machine update which was released previously, you can revisit some of your older foes and smash them using your newfound Super Saiyan God power.

Players will be able to access the DLC at any point in the game, but if you’re planning on fighting Beerus right after starting a fresh playthrough or before you get far into the game, you’ll be in for a tough fight. The God of Destruction is unsurprisingly set at a high level of 250 which means you’re going to need a bit more than just the Super Saiyan God transformation to fight him.

“As Beerus makes his appearance, Vegeta and Goku will fight alongside to defeat him in this boss battle episode,” Bandai Namco said about the DLC. “Set at Level 250, Beerus will be an opponent to be reckoned with, especially since players won’t be able to use the full range of their items to defeat him.”

New screenshots for DLC: A New Power Awakens (Part 1) are here! #DBZK Train with Whis to awaken SSG and challenge Beerus The Destroyer! Experienced players can battle him at level 250! DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT is available now! https://t.co/oImRDDq56z pic.twitter.com/yz1UbL6A3d — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 21, 2020

Hara Ryousuke, the producer of the game, said his clear rate for the Beerus fight was one out of ten. Players will probably find some ways to cheese the fight or to otherwise handle Beerus, but it still sounds like it’ll be a tough one.

A New Power Awakens – Part 1 will be available starting on April 28th for those who have the game’s season pass. Those who don’t will be able to purchase it alongside A New Power Awakens – Part 2 which Bandai Namco said is releasing later this year.

