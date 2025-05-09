Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Daima DLC Gets a Release Date

At long last, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot fans have a release date in sight for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima: Adventure Through the Demon Realm DLC Pack Part 1. Bandai Namco previously only gave a Summer 2025 release window, but the official date is now set for July 17th. Part 2 of this DLC pack is still expected between January and March of 2026 unless something changes. Regardless, there are only a few short months before Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima: Adventure Through the Demon DLC Pack Part 1 releases, bringing the Dragon Ball Daima anime to the popular game.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima: Adventure Through the Demon Realm DLC Pack Part 1 will give players a new story adventure. In addition to this, a new version of the game will be released soon, titled Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima Edition, which will include the base game and both Part 1 and Part 2 of the Daima DLC. The DLC is available as a pack containing both parts.

Not much is known about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima: Adventure Through the Demon Realm DLC Pack Part 1, though fans largely expect it to follow the anime or at least take inspiration from it. The Demon Realm will likely be the setting here, especially considering it exists and is shared between all universes.

Many fans were not happy when the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Daima: Adventure Through the Demon Realm DLC Pack was announced. Numerous players thought it was a DLC that could be purchased and played instantly, not realizing it was a pre-order and the DLC had yet to be released. Now, with the release date officially revealed, these fans can look forward to playing the DLC they have purchased.