Dragon Ball Daima’s Post-Credits Scene Has One Underrated One Piece Animator Behind It

After what can only be described as a spectacular run from start to finish, Dragon Ball Daima has at last dropped its final episode. Almost as if consoling fans sad to see the series go, the final episode of Daima was also accompanied by an unexpected post-credits scene, which, besides including a hilarious twist about the Evil Eye, has also blown fans away with its stunning animation to wrap up the series. That said, what many fans may not know is that the animator behind Daima’s stunning new epilogue is, in fact, one of One Piece‘s most talented and underrated animation directors.

The key animation for Dragon Ball Daima’s new post-credits scene was handled by Takashi Kojima, who most notably served as the Animation Director for Episode 1015 of One Piece, one of the most highly rated episodes of the Wano Arc. Kojima is also credited as the Assistant Animation Director for One Piece’s hit special Fan Letter as a Key Animator for Episode 1071 of One Piece, which is the famous episode in which Luffy awakens Gear Five. Besides One Piece, Kojima has also made a name for himself in various hit anime like Attack on Titan’s final season, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Your Lie in April, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and the upcoming anime reboot of Yaiba, to name a few. That said, Dragon Ball Daima’s post-credit scene speaks for his talent as an animator just as well as his vast portfolio of work.

Dragon Ball Daima’s Finale Shines A Light On Takashi Kojima’s Brilliant Animation Work

While the animation in Dragon Ball Daima as a whole has been quite charming, the post-credits scene at the end of Episode 20 no doubt has a charm of its own that can be attributed entirely to Takashi Kojima’s distinct touch. Much like the rest of Kojima’s work, the scene mostly stands out for its brilliant character acting. Not only is the animation in the scene fluid, but it’s also incredibly expressive with close detail to even the smallest of micro facial expressions such as Goku’s slightly quirked eyebrow upon entering the shop.

Another excellent example of Kojima nailing the character acting in the post-credit scene is Bulma’s reaction to finding out the bug she picked up is a Beautbug, which turns her earlier disgust into gushing delight and enthusiasm to buy them all. Every frame of Bulma’s reaction strongly communicates her emotions in the moment, so much so that the animation alone almost entirely conveys what is happening in the scene without any need for subtitles.

Though these may be small, almost unnoticeable details at first glance, they do help make the entire scene better as a whole. As much as Kojima’s contribution to Daima may come as a surprise, there is no doubt that his touch is a huge reason why the post-credit scene is so memorable, and hopefully, fans get to see more of his stunning animation work in the next installment of Dragon Ball’s franchise, regardless of what it may be or when that time may come.

Dragon Ball Daima is available from Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.