What to Know for Dragon Ball Daima’s Big Finale

Dragon Ball Daima is now at an end, so here is everything you need to know to be ready for the anime’s final episode. Although it wasn’t originally planned this way, Dragon Ball Daima ended up hitting screens as part of the celebration for Dragon Ball‘s 40th anniversary. The late Akira Toriyama’s original manga series has since spawned all sorts of anime releases over the decades, and fans have been bracing for the end of the latest new entry, Dragon Ball Daima. This was one of the final stories overseen by Toriyama himself, and it’s been packed to the brim with big surprises.

Dragon Ball Daima has surprised fans with each of its episodes since it debuted last Fall, and each reveal has come with some significant changes for how fans are supposed to see the Dragon Ball world as a whole. This has been especially true since the anime kicked off its climax with the final fight against Supreme Demon King Gomah, and now it’s planning to surpass all of those limits with the final episode coming in just a few more days. It’s time to get ready for Dragon Ball Daima‘s grand finale.

When Does Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 Come Out?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 is titled “Maximum” and is currently scheduled to make its debut on Friday, February 28th. When it releases, you will be able to find the new episode streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu (with it then releasing with Netflix a week later). As for the English dubbed release of the finale, it has yet to be officially announced when Dragon Ball Daima‘s dub finale will be streaming. When the dub finally catches up, it will be available exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans who have yet to see the final episode in action by that point (or just want to see the finale again in a whole new kind of way).

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 20 will be officially ending the fight against the Supreme Demon King Gomah, and will hopefully wrap up this new adventure through the Demon Realm in a satisfying fashion. There are still a few things the series needs to address about those in the Demon Realm before it can end, and because it’s set before the events of Battle of Gods, we won’t be seeing any of these new characters in a new project for quite some time. So this is really going to be it in many ways.

How Will Dragon Ball Daima End?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 19 came with two big surprises. The first of which was Glorio using the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls to turn Goku and the others back into adults. The second of which was seeing the brand new forms for this anime used in their full adult potential. Dragon Ball Daima‘s penultimate episode not only unleashed Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta in full, but also made the full debut of Goku’s new Super Saiyan 4 form as well. Because while both of them had used these forms before to great buzz among the fans, it wasn’t until this episode that fans got to see the true scope of both of these forms.

It’s why the excitement is through the roof for this finale as we’re about to see an adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku in action in the actual Dragon Ball canon for the first time. Previously exclusive to Dragon Ball GT and other non-canon releases, this new version of the form has been overseen by Akira Toriyama and can now be slotted within the official timeline. With this anime ending its adventures before Goku and Vegeta start exploring godhood in the Battle of Gods arc and everything that happens in Dragon Ball Super to follow, this is really only the first stepping stone for the kinds of power levels fans have been seeing for years.

What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Daima‘s final episode? How have you liked the new Dragon Ball anime series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!