Dragon Ball Daima’s Finale Needs to Answer These Questions

Dragon Ball Daima has one episode left in the chamber before it brings its first season to a close. With the grand finale listed to have a runtime similar to that of the anime’s previous episodes, there’s a lot of ground to cover before Goku and his friends exit the Demon Realm. As shonen fans prepare to wave goodbye to the latest anime featuring the Z-Fighters, there are a few major questions that we are hoping to see revealed in one of the final projects from creator Akira Toriyama. As the clock winds down, we’re more than happy to share what elements we hope to see revealed in the finale that is hours away.

Dragon Ball Daima’s twentieth episode will arrive tomorrow, February 28th, on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. When last we left the series, Goku had once again tapped into the power of Super Saiyan 4, albeit as a full-grown adult this time around. While the Demon Lord Gomah has been mostly a joke throughout the series, his acquisition of the Evil Third Eye has made him anything but, managing to defeat Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta. With little time to spare, it will be interesting to see what tricks Goku pulls out of his sleeve to take down the larger-than-life villain.

Where is Gohan?

Perhaps one of the biggest characters that has been completely absent from Dragon Ball Daima is Gohan. While he was originally touted that Goku’s son had his head buried in books as he continued his studies, anime fans haven’t had the chance to see him once as a kid or as an adult in the series. Since the series takes place before Beerus and Whis meet the Z-Fighters to kick off Dragon Ball Super, it was unlikely that we’d see Gohan transform into Gohan Beast but even getting one glimpse at the powerful scholar would have gone a long way for fans.

What Does Neva Really Want?

Neva The Namekian first seemed like he might just become the big bad of Dragon Ball Daima but has since travelled alongside the Z-Fighters and even given Goku his Super Saiyan 4 transformation. While he might not stand toe-to-toe with Piccolo in the sheer strength department, the sheer amount of abilities he has demonstrated make him one of the most interesting new characters. It’s entirely possible that Neva has just been looking to add some spice to his life in his elder years but getting a rundown of his ultimate goal would go a long way. However, speaking of Super Saiyan 4…

What is Super Saiyan 4 in Daima?

Dragon Ball fans clearly know what Super Saiyan 4 is thanks to its initial appearance in Dragon Ball GT and its subsequent return in Dragon Ball Heroes and countless video games but Daima has yet to give this transformation an explanation. How on Earth was Neva able to bring this power out of Goku when all is said and done? Is this a form that can only be accessed in the Demon Realm and/or only when Saiyans are around the Namekian? It wouldn’t take a lot to explain just where this form came from though we’re a little worried that it won’t get the explanation that many fans were hoping for.

Where Was All This In Dragon Ball Super?

It’s understandable that the Demon Realm wouldn’t make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super, considering Akira Toriyama seemingly thought of the idea long after the introduction of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct, but there are some hanging questions regarding the sequel series. If Vegeta could transform into a Super Saiyan 3 this entire time, why didn’t he use said power against Beerus the first time he encountered the God of Destruction? Why didn’t Goku ever attempt to use the power of Super Saiyan 4? What has the Demon Realm been up to during the events of Super? There are quite a few head-scratchers when it comes to Daima’s finale with regard to Dragon Ball Super specifically.

What Will Become of The Demon Realm?

While the Z-Fighters might not ultimately take Gomah’s life, leaving him in charge of the Demon Realm would be a disaster. Should Goku be able to defeat the villain, who will ultimately step up to the plate to take on the responsibilities of ruling the underworld? So far, we have candidates like Glorio, Dr. Anisu, Neva, and maybe even Pixie’s father to take the throne but there haven’t been many hints as to where the Demon Realm would go in the future. Could a new golden age for the Demon Realm be a part of Daima’s finale?

Will There Be A Daima Season 2?

When Dragon Ball Daima first premiered, it wasn’t billed as simply being a “one and done” series. It is entirely possible that the series could continue with a second season, perhaps further exploring the Demon Realm in the time before Dragon Ball Super first began. Of course, shonen fans are also crossing their fingers that the anime might surprise viewers by finally confirming that Dragon Ball Super’s television series will return. Since 2017 brought the Tournament of Power to an end, it’s been some time since we’ve seen Super air on the small screen. The manga has two major storylines that could potentially give viewers several new seasons, thanks to the Moro and Granolah Arcs, so fingers crossed that Daima might have a surprise for shonen fans.

