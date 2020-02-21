Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Previews First DLC

Bandai Namco released the first details of the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC this week by showing off a few images. One of these will look particularly interesting to those familiar with Dragon Ball Z, the series’ movies, and Dragon Ball Super since it appears to confirm that the game’s story will be expanded further beyond just Dragon Ball Z. It shows a “mysterious tree” that’ll make an appearance in the game’s first DLC, a tree which appears to be none other than the one that resides on Beerus’ planet.

The tweet containing the intriguing image was shared by Bandai Namco on Friday as a preview for new content that’s coming to the game. IT showed a planet covered in trees with one massive tree featured in the center. Different buildings were plotted along the surface of the dead tree with more structures under it.

You can see that image below along with some other scenes from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

On this update of #DBZKakarot we reveal new side-quests + a preview of a mysterious tree in the upcoming DLC! Experience new stories never before seen in the manga or anime, created by the author, Akira Toriyama! Order DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/eOKmEFML5E — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 21, 2020

At first glance and from the description of it as a “mysterious tree,” people understandably guessed this could be something to do with the Tree of Might. This tree appears to have been pulled straight from Beerus’ planet in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

This lines up with magazine previews from earlier in the week that appeared to hint at that movie being included in the game somehow. The first arc of Dragon Ball Super retells the events of Battle of Gods with some slight changes though, so this teaser doesn’t necessarily mean that Kakarot is plunging straight into Dragon Ball Super since the film is technically still part of Dragon Ball Z.

The other images in the tweet apparently showed new side quests, but if you’ve played through much of Kakarot, you’ll notice that the images look identical from quests already in the game. It’s unclear if these images are just hints at what the next content update might include or if they’re just images from the game meant to accompany the DLC teaser.

This DLC will be the first of its kind to release for Kakarot, though there is no known release date at this time. It’s also unclear how in-game access to the DLC will be handled seeing how Kakarot tells its story in a chronological order, so plan on getting through as much of the game as possible before the DLC releases just in case to make sure you can access it right away.