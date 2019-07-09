Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Shares Iconic Saiyan Saga Scenes Featuring Raditz, Nappa

Fan anticipation is reaching a boiling point for the upcoming video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Bandai Namco is seemingly well aware of this fact, and it has released several new images showing off iconic moments from the popular “Saiyan Saga” within the video game’s cinematic scenes featuring the likes of Raditz and Nappa.

For those that might be unaware, Kakarot is a single-player role-playing video game set during the time period of Dragon Ball Z, in which Goku is already an adult. That series basically begins with the Saiyan warrior Raditz finding and battling his brother Kakarot (now called Goku) on Earth. While we already knew the game would feature and expand on previously established plots from the Dragon Ball franchise, it’s another thing to see it here.

You can check out the new images below:

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama also recently shared a statement in support of the new game that teased new additions.

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an Action RPG, full of the Dragon Ball universe,” Toriyama said. “It includes backstories that haven’t been told in the manga, and I’m sure fans will truly be able to take a deep dive into the world. It’s a fresh new take on the franchise as you re-live the moment where Goku discovers his Saiyan bloodline and birth name, Kakarot. Experience the battles as they grow to become more and more unrelenting and fierce through cutting edge game visuals. I hope you enjoy the game!”

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the video game:

“Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms in early 2020.