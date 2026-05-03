2026’s Most Brutal Roguelike Scrambled My Brain Like None Other Has Before

Good roguelikes have been a highlight of 2026 so far, with titles like Mewgenics and continued support for Hades 2 through updates elevating the genre to new heights. However, one of the hardest indie roguelikes has a planned release soon, with a demo that shows just how challenging a fresh take on the genre’s formula can be. By combining one of the oldest turn-based games ever made with rougelike mechanics, this game could be an instant hit next month.

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Some roguelikes keep their gameplay loop fresh through nearly infinite randomization, where no two runs are the same and everything is subject to chance. For many reasons, this is why Mewgenics is so well liked by rougelike fans this year. On the other hand, some games have a tough core idea, where you slowly overcome hurdles through great effort to get further and further into runs as you learn how to master various systems.

Gambonanza Combines Chess With Roguelike Mechanics For Intensely Intellectual Challenges

Courtesy of Blukulélé

Gambonanza is a roguelike where you must play chess against an opponent, using tactical moves much like the original board game. Traditional chess is nothing new, but the strategy of Gambonanza flips the game on its head, having you start off with only three pieces when a run begins. Furthermore, the objective is not to simply capture an enemy’s King, but rather to take every piece they have off the board to move forward.

This opens the door for complex, layered strategies for out-witting your opponent to capture enemy pieces, while also making sure your pieces aren’t taken at the same time. The challenge of this game comes from when one your pieces is stolen, as it remains gone for the rest of a roguelike run. Preserving your limited board space is crucial to making it past multiple matches, and eventually to boss opponents who change the chess gameplay in drastic ways. Unlike roguelike titles like Slay the Spire 2, almost everything in Gambonanza relies on skill rather than chance.

The usual mechanics of chess are in place in Gambonanza, but much like how Balatro changes up how Poker is played, modifiers are everywhere to alter chess’ historic back-and-forth flow. Over 150 different Gambits exist in Gambonanza, with each changing the properties or rules of chess gameplay in unique ways. For example, one Gambit might supercharge your Bishop pieces to do something more, while another might allow you to skip your opponent’s turn. The chaos of each match comes from which Gambits you or your opponent implement to create overwhelming combos to ensure victory.

Even the chess board you play on can be altered, with some tiles having the ability to be enchanted into gold squares that grant you in-game currency. Between matches of Gambonanza, you can spend resources you earn to purchase important Gambits, or more pieces if you lost some during the last match. Players who are exceptional chess masters can even buy pieces to keep in reserve, just in case they lose a few later. That being said, chess pieces are incredibly expensive in the game’s Shop, adding to the high-impact of rounds during your roguelike runs.

Expensive Recovery Options Make It Difficult To Complete A Gambonanza Run After You Mess Up

Courtesy of Blukulélé

The Store offered between rounds of Gambonanza reward complete victory, with each upgrade being essential for continued success. Making sure you have more pieces on the board to start, individual chess piece upgrades, and Gambit modifiers are available for purchase, helping you refine strategies for your next matches. While some upgrades are permanently in the Store, others appear randomly, forcing you to adjust to what tactics you need to adopt.

Although there are options to reroll your Store upgrade options, you largely have to invest heavily in any one path to give yourself an advantage. Although the game does list the special abilities of each boss you face before you fight them, this aid in your preparation does nothing if you haven’t earn the cash to help even the odds. Paying attention to gold spaces and making sure you never have to spend money to catch up from a loss is difficult, adding to Gambonanza‘s harsh approach to its roguelike systems.

Permadeath & Unique Modifiers During Matches Ramp Up The Difficulty Of This Addicting Roguelike

Courtesy of Blukulélé

Even in its current demo state, Gambonanza is a difficult experience, with multiple failures on a run almost being expected due to the harsh core mechanics. The permadeath attached to every piece you lose makes it difficult to recover, especially if you needed to sacrifice a chess piece to win a previous round. The modifier Gambits of certain matches can also catch you off-guard fast, with boss fights sometimes flipping the script entirely.

One match might be a normal game of chess, while another could have spaces on the game board suddenly falling away, taking your pieces with them. Some matches demand speed, while others ask for endurance, changing your strategy often as you learn to adapt to anything and everything that could take place. As you learn to deploy pieces at the right time to exploit these fast changes, the almost random synergy of choices can be satisfying when you do something right in all the chaos.

My attempts at beating a run of this game were littered with failure as I faced a number of twists and turns that tested not only my skill at regular chess, but at finding the right plan amidst quick changes. The beauty of Gambonanza‘s difficulty comes from how its solutions seem simple at first, before throwing a wrench in your plans to see how you will continue.

What are your thoughts on Gambonanza ahead of its release on May 1, 2026? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!