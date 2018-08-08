Dragon Quest 11 Making Progress On Switch, Announcement Could Be Coming

There’s been a lot of talk about the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of Dragon Quest XI, which will be coming our way early next month. However, some fans have been concerned over the fate of the Nintendo Switch version, which we haven’t heard too much about. Fortunately, it sounds like Square Enix could be bumping up hype for that edition very soon.

While speaking during the Niconico live stream “Everyone Get Excited! Live Stream from the Dragon Quest XI Concert Backstage,” series creator Yuji Horii actually brought up the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

He said, “I can’t really speak about it, but it is progressing smoothly.” He then went on to say, “I have a feeling we’ll have a variety of announcements around TGS, but just how much we will say…” and stopped pretty much there.

As you may know, Tokyo Game Show takes place next month, from September 20 to 23. And it’s likely to be a big showcase for Square Enix, not only with Kingdom Hearts III and The World Ends With You, but also obviously Dragon Quest XI. So if an announcement were to happen, it would be there.

Dragon Quest XI director Takeshi Uchikawa then added, “I have a feeling we will be able to announce something soon.” Now, what the extent of that announcement is has yet to be seen. Could we get a first look at the Switch version of the game in action? Or just a general release date sometime in 2019?

Whatever it is, it’ll end the drought on news for DQ and give fans the chance to let out a sigh of relief. We’re just glad to hear that this version is moving right along and should be just as good — if not better — than the other ones. At the very least, the portable factor is one worth considering, especially since there’s not a 3DS version of DQ XI.

If you don’t feel like waiting for the Switch, though, you don’t have to. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age arrives on September 4 for PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Gematsu and Games Talk for the details!)