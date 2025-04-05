Gamers Have Just Two Days to Check Out Beloved Cozy Game for Free

Given the everyday stress of real life these days, it’s no surprise that cozy games have increased in popularity lately. There’s no strict definition for what makes a game cozy, but often, these games have a more casual gameplay loop that often features farming, cooking, fishing, and other repetitive tasks. There’s no shortage of amazing cozy games for players to enjoy, but sometimes, it’s nice to find something a little bit different. That’s where Early Access game Dinkum comes in, mixing up the survival crafting vibes with a unique Australian outback setting. And now, you can play it for free.

Dinkum released in Early Access in 2022 from indie developer James Bendon and inZOI publisher Krafton. The game features your beloved cozy staples like farming, town building, fishing, and bug catching, alongside light survival elements, including hunting and trapping critters for food. Oh, and did we mention there’s kangaroos? Dinkum is set in Australia, giving it a unique outback wilderness vibe compared to the typical generic island village setting many farming sims favor. The game also supports co-op play, making it a great way to unwind with your friends online.

Since arriving in Early Access, Dinkum has accumulated over 19,000 reviews, earning a Very Positive rating on Steam. This is rare for Early Access, which often results in disappointed players expecting more from a game that’s still being worked on. After over two years in Early Access, Dinkum has finally confirmed its full launch date. The game arrives in fully completed form in just a few weeks on April 23rd, and this full launch will bring even more improvements to a game that’s already well loved by cozy gamers.

Dinkum Full Launch and Free Weekend Details

To celebrate its upcoming launch, Dinkum is now offering players a chance to see what the hype is all about – for free! From today, April 5th until the end of the weekend on April 7th, players can download and play Dinkum via Steam, entirely for free. While it’s not an entirely free game, it is a rare opportunity to dig into a game for several hours before deciding if it’s for you. So if you’ve been curious about Dinkum or are just looking for a survival co-op game, it’s well worth taking advantage of the free play period.

If you do decide you’re interested in Dinkum after playing, it’s on sale for 20% off through the free trial period and beyond. The 20% Steam discount ends on April 10th, so you’ll have plenty of time after checking it out for free to decide whether or not you want to add it to your Steam library. The 20% discount makes Dinkum just $15.99, compared to its usual price of $19.99. The game is likely to go up in price after its full release on April 23rd, so now is a great time to grab it for less if that free trial gets you hooked.

Have you tried Dinkum yet? Will you be picking up for the free trial weekend? Let us know in the comments below!