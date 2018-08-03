Dragon Quest XI’s New Trailer Introduces Its Lively Cast of Characters

Today, Square Enix released a brand-new Dragon Quest: Echoes of an Elusive Age trailer that introduces players to the game’s colorful cast of characters.

Characters are pivotal to any Dragon Quest game, and so the trailer specifically serves as a brief showcase for the game’s protagonist and his loyal companions. It doesn’t provide the type of deep dives Dragon Quest fans may hope far, but for introductions, it is pretty serviceable.

Boasting a unique personality and background, each Akira Toriyama-designed character actually has a different name for the western release, except for the “fearless young mage” Veronica who retained her name from the original Japanese version.

Meanwhile, your “reliable partner-in-crime” Kamyu has been changed to Eric, the “laid-back healer” Senya has been changed to Serena, “entertainer extraordinaire” Sylvia is now Sylvando, “noble martial artist” Martina now goes by Jade,and the “mysterious old man” Rou has been changed to Rav.

For those that don’t know: Dragon Quest XI is the long-awaited RPG from series creator Yuji Horii, and is the 11th mainline entry in the beloved series. However, while its the 11th mainline entry, it tells a completely standalone experience that features a brand-new cast of characters and a brand-new story. That isn’t it to say parts of the game won’t be more appreciable to long-time fans of the Japanese series, but it does mean you can jump right in even if you’ve never played any of the previous games.

Dragon Quest XI is poised to launch on September 4th via the PS4 and PC (it is already available in Japan). As for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, there still isn’t a release date.

Below, you can read a story synopsis of the game, courtesy of Square Enix:

“A young man, about to participate in his village’s coming of age ceremony, travels to a Sacred Stone alongside his childhood friend. After a series of unexpected events, this intrepid adventurer learns he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age.

“The young hero sets forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past… but the welcome he receives is far from warm. Upon revealing his identity to the King, the hero is branded as “The Darkspawn” and hunted by a relentless army.

“Fleeing from his pursuers, the hero assembles a band of endearing adventurers who believe he is actually The Luminary reborn. The hero and his newfound companions embark on a quest that will take them across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world.”