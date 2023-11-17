Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date Leaks After Event Announcement

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be shown off very soon by Capcom during a new event that was announced this week, and during that event, we just might get a release date for the game as well. That's somewhat expected at this point given how the release date for the game has supposedly already leaked thanks to a content rating for Dragon's Dogma 2 that included a March 22nd date for its launch. That age rating has since been removed, but not before it was captured and shared online.

Capcom's own announcement about Dragon's Dogma 2 came first, an announcement for a new showcase that'll take place soon on November 28th. Footage from the game and more have been shared frequently via the game's socials over the past few weeks, so this event should make for a culmination of those teases, perhaps with a release date in tow.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Showcase

Tune in on Tuesday, Nov. 28th, 1PM PT/9PM GMT for the Dragon's Dogma 2 Showcase 2023! See brand new gameplay reveals in an info-packed 15 minute livestream, directly from director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.



🐉 https://t.co/kXfaRyMsMT pic.twitter.com/9ecHCZqRP2 — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) November 17, 2023

The event in question will take place on November 28th at 1 p.m. PT, Capcom announced. It'll feature game director Hideaki Itsuno as well as producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, and it's expected to last around 15 minutes with new info, gameplay, and more included. Dragon's Dogma 2 has made sporadic appearances at events throughout the year like broader Capcom Showcases, but this'll be the first time in awhile where the spotlight is squarely on Dragon's Dogma 2.

"Set forth on your grand adventure, Arisen! Get the latest info on this action-RPG designed to place player choice at the heart of the gameplay experience," the tease for this event said. "Dragon's Dogma 2 Showcase 2023 airs on 11/28 at 1PM PST. Join director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi as they present all the latest info and gameplay in this approximately 15 minute showcase."

Dragon's Dogma 2 Release Date

Dragon's Dogma II is PEGI rated and has March 22nd, 2024 date listed https://t.co/difVjnwnpz



a 15 minute showcase stream is set for Nov 28th, 1 PM PT https://t.co/RGU0FAzKd5 pic.twitter.com/VLjhW2StpR — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately for Capcom, the showcase announcement was somewhat undermined by the leak that happened not long afterwards. The European video game ratings company PEGI published a listing for Dragon's Dogma 2 which showed it having a March 22nd release date for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. One could make the argument that the date could be a placeholder, but it's not at the end of the month like most placeholders are and instead falls on a Friday, so there's a decent chance this could be the actual release date for the game. The leak was made even more credible by the fact that the PEGI listing was deleted not long after it was spotted.

Capcom previously teased that it had a major game coming out in early 2024, but it wasn't confirmed at the time what that game would be. It's still far from confirmed, but it's looking now like that game might be Dragon's Dogma 2. We'll hopefully know more about its release date soon during Dragon's Dogma 2's November 28th event.