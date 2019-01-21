‘Dragon’s Lair Trilogy’ Getting a Physical Release On Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners may have noticed over the weekend that a trio of laserdisc arcade classics were added to the Nintendo eShop page. You can now enjoy the timeless adventures of Dirk the Daring and Space Ace anywhere you go with the Dragon’s Lair Trilogy. But if you don’t have download room or simply prefer a physical release for your collection (like me), there’s good news on the way.

It appears that Limited Run Games will be publishing a physical edition of Dragon’s Lair Trilogy sometime this spring for the Switch. Though the company hasn’t confirmed this just yet, official box art does appear over on the listing for the game over at the Nintendo website, so an announcement shouldn’t be too far off. You can see the box art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trilogy is rated T for teen for cartoon-style violence, though it’s nothing really over-the-top as far as carnage goes, aside from Dirk the Daring running his sword through a few enemies and making them vanish.

Limited Run Games previously did a release of Dragon’s Lair Trilogy for PlayStation 4, complete with an extremely rare package featuring goodies from the classic 80’s games. We probably won’t get that here, though getting the game in physical form will still be enough for some fans.

The games have been seeing a bit of a resurgence lately thanks to their digital and physical re-releases, produced by Digital Leisure. They bring back the classic Don Bluth laserdisc favorites like never before, including the two Dirk the Daring adventures Dragon’s Lair and Dragon’s Lair II: Timewarp, along with the action-packed space adventure Space Ace, featuring the hero of the same name.

The game is currently available on the Nintendo eShop for $19.99. There’s no word yet on how much the physical release will go for, though $29.99 seems like a fairly good guess. We’ll see what Limited Run Games announces.

Though the games are comprised of QTE (Quick-Time Event) sequences to essentially get through each stage, they’re still a lot of fun, especially for those that grew up with the games, such as myself. Plus the visuals and sound are remastered to the best quality; and there are bonus features, including the ability to simply “watch” the games.

Are you excited to own Dragon’s Lair Trilogy on Nintendo Switch? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for the scoop!)