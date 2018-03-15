Gaming

Drake Is Playing Fortnite With Popular Streamer ‘Ninja’ On Twitch, And the Internet Is Going Nuts

UPDATE: The stream is about to reach 600,000 viewers — that’s over four times the high view count for Overwatch League tonight. Hey, Drake, definitely come back for more game streams.

A few days ago, we told you about a devoted Fortnite streamer that was making a pretty good amount of money on a monthly basis playing the game on Twitch – we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars. Well, he’s making records again, thanks to a little help from recording star Drake.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who has become a huge Twitch sensation, is apparently in the middle of a round of duos with Drake, currently sitting at over 600,000 (!) viewers (and that’s a record), and now the Internet is pretty much losing its mind. You can check out the livestream above (it’s currently going right now), as well as a few reactions below. (Oh, and stop by this link to look at the chat. It’s insane.)

It looks like the stream is still going right now, so check it out above. It’s full of feel good vibes and lots of folks quoting Drake songs. It makes you wonder who Ninja might team up with next.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

