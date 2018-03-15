Drake Is Playing Fortnite With Popular Streamer ‘Ninja’ On Twitch, And the Internet Is Going Nuts

UPDATE: The stream is about to reach 600,000 viewers — that’s over four times the high view count for Overwatch League tonight. Hey, Drake, definitely come back for more game streams.

A few days ago, we told you about a devoted Fortnite streamer that was making a pretty good amount of money on a monthly basis playing the game on Twitch – we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars. Well, he’s making records again, thanks to a little help from recording star Drake.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who has become a huge Twitch sensation, is apparently in the middle of a round of duos with Drake, currently sitting at over 600,000 (!) viewers (and that’s a record), and now the Internet is pretty much losing its mind. You can check out the livestream above (it’s currently going right now), as well as a few reactions below. (Oh, and stop by this link to look at the chat. It’s insane.)

I am 100% behind Ninja bringing on A list celebs and interviewing them/carrying them to victories in Fortnite. @Twitch please make this happen. — Brennon O’Neill (@GoldGloveTV) March 15, 2018

Hey @Drake, you’re gonna need a comfortable gaming chair to match @Ninja. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. — DXRacer (@DXRacer) March 15, 2018

Ninja casually just playing Fortnite with Drake.. Unreal — Rug (@FaZeRug) March 15, 2018

Ninja: Drake do you have any materials? Drake: I have 300 Brick Ninja: Can I have some? Drake: Take it all *Gods Plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/DyDbWMELX1 — cozy 🍜 (@Thingramm) March 15, 2018

Drake carried ninja dont @ me. pic.twitter.com/tzw2HwuyjI — Tony X. (@soIoucity) March 15, 2018

Every time Drake gives Ninja materials 😂😂😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KKBd5OwZD8 — ” (@RynoSzn) March 15, 2018

So @Ninja and @Drake just won a game of @FortniteGame in front of 550k+ people on Twitch That’s pretty cool, I guess — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) March 15, 2018

DRAKE JUST TOLD NINJA PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA WORKS AND HE ENJOYS IT. YOU ALL CAN GO AWAY NOW 🍍🍕🍍🍕🍍🍕 — Aureylian (@aureylian) March 15, 2018

I don’t know how this moment will be topped. Ninja + Drake + Fortnite = Legendary — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) March 15, 2018

How can you watch @Ninja and @Drake and not see the GOOD side of video games? Bringing people together and having fun. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/fDz5EBOZdW — djWHEAT (@djWHEAT) March 15, 2018

Drake died and Ninja goes “I can back out if you want.” Drake goes “nah lets watch the dog work” Hahaha what a moment — Casey (@FaZeSwan) March 15, 2018

It looks like the stream is still going right now, so check it out above. It’s full of feel good vibes and lots of folks quoting Drake songs. It makes you wonder who Ninja might team up with next.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

