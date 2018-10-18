‘Dream Daddy’ is Daddying Up PS4 With ‘Dadrector’s Cut’

In the daddiest move ever, the team over at GameGrumps has just revealed that their hit dating sim Dream Daddy is busting its way over onto the console scene with a PlayStation 4 release slated for later this month!

Not only with the Dadrector’s Cut come with the vanilla game with its comedic flair, but the PlayStation 4 release will also see previously cut content as well as new sidequests! Oh, and a new minigame, can’t forget those!

Dream Daddy is a dating simulator that took the gaming world by storm. This type of game style isn’t usually my forte – I hate dating IRL, why would I want to do it in-game? But I kept seeing people posting about how “amazing” it was and after seeing gorgeous fan art after gorgeous fan art – I caved. I’m so glad I did!

This dating sim title has an eclectic group of characters, each drastically different from one another. The adventure also has incredibly hilarious dialogue and a heart-warming relationship between father and daughter. Regardless of which “daddy” you fancy, Dream Daddy has something to offer all players with adorably sweet story arcs for every type of romantic.

Whether you want to go full on goth with Damien, or get your hipster on with Hugo, there’s a little something for everyone and now – for PlayStation players as well.

We joke, but this game is actually a gem. Normally I don’t field these types of titles, the otome genre just never really struck my fancy, but I am so glad I listened to my friends and tried this out. It’s seriously hilarious with an almost Juno-like sense of humor and crazy scenarios. Plus, it’s an easy game to pick up whenever you want for a more casual experience. It’s a win/win.

Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut makes its PlayStation 4 debut on October 30th, with the PC version available now for all to enjoy.

So which daddy are you choosing? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! You can also “daddy it out” (wow, this is weird) with the author of the story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. Fair warning, her fangirl Ult is unreal.