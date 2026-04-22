Popular Survival Game Released For Switch 2 Out of Nowhere (And It’s On Sale)

Nintendo Switch 2 owners still have relatively few true exclusives out there, though Pokemon Pokopia certainly became a strong selling point for the console. But as the library of games only available on Switch 2 is increasing pretty slowly, shiny enhanced Switch 2 editions just keep coming. From first-party upgrades from Nintendo to third-party devs taking advantage of the console’s upgraded hardware, there are plenty of games with glow-ups for Switch 2 users. And now, that lineup includes one of the most popular survival games of the last few years.

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On April 22nd, cozy survival life sim Dinkum is celebrating its one-year anniversary. After a successful stint in Early Access, the game hit its full 1.0 release one year ago today. Naturally, that calls for a celebration, and Krafton is certainly bringing us one. The beloved survival game has just revealed its upgraded Switch 2 edition, which is set to arrive in eShops at around midnight on April 23rd. With less than a day’s notice, that’s basically a shadow drop for the new edition. This new and improved version of the game arrives alongside a brand-new content update for players on PC and Switch. Best of all, the Switch 2 upgrade is free for anyone who already owns Dinkum on the Nintendo Switch.

Image courtesy of James Bendon and Krafton

During Early Access, Dinkum proved massively popular on Steam. Since its full launch, the game has attracted a dedicated following across PC and Nintendo Switch. The game offers a cozy, life-sim twist on the survival genre, letting players farm, hunt, mine, fish, and forage to survive the Australian outback. Its laid-back play style and co-op options have landed it a solid place among the most beloved cozy and survival games to release in recent years. And now, it’s getting a dedicated, new and improved Nintendo Switch 2 edition.

Though Dinkum has been incredibly popular on Steam, its Nintendo Switch launch was a bit of a bumpy road. Thankfully, the game is about to get better for users on the original Switch and those playing on Switch 2. Even if you don’t have the new console to upgrade to the Switch 2 edition, a new patch will bring fresh content and much-needed bug fixes to the Nintendo Switch edition of Dinkum on April 22nd. This includes bringing the Animal Tracks update, which has already been available on PC, to the Nintendo Switch version.

Image courtesy of James Bendon and Krafton

If you do have a Switch 2, you can upgrade to the new and improved version of Dinkum free of charge when it rolls out on the eShop starting at around midnight on April 23rd, local time. Like many Switch 2 versions, the game will feature improved graphics, including better texture and shadow resolution. It will also add GameChat support so you can enjoy Dinkum with your friends on Switch 2. For those who don’t yet own the game, the Switch 2 edition of Dinkum will be available with a 20% off discount at launch. The sale price will last until May 11th and also applies to the Nintendo Switch version.

Dinkum will also get a massive “The Great Bite” anniversary update on Steam. This will add a new destination for players to explore, complete with climbable cliffs, rare insects and fish, and more. This update will likely arrive for Switch and Switch 2 gamers at a later date, so if you’re grabbing that new Switch 2 edition, stay tuned for another update in the near future.

Dinkum is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, and now Nintendo Switch 2 as of April 23rd at 12 AM local time. It costs $19.99 at full price, with a 20% off discount going live April 23rd alongside the Switch 2 release.

Will you be grabbing the Switch 2 edition of Dinkum? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!