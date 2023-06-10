Dream Deletes Face Reveal Video, Goes Back To Wearing Mask Permanently

YouTuber Dream has announced that he is putting on a mask again, seemingly permanently. YouTube is a wild little platform with tons of niches and creators. Unlike major movie stars, some of the most successful people on YouTube could have hundreds of millions of subscribers and consistently rake in millions of views on every video, but there's a chance you've never even heard of them. It's a fascinating platform and allows someone to become the face of a corner of the internet, including someone like the YouTuber Dream. Dream is a 23-year-old content creator with over 30 million subscribers and is best known for his Minecraft content. For years, he kept his identity a secret and would only ever be seen with a mask over his face.

However, earlier this year, Dream decided to do a face reveal. He looked like a pretty normal 20-something-year-old and it wasn't anything too mind blowing, but his intent was to be able to do more content on camera and be able to go around in public without wearing a mask to conceal his face. However, the face reveal did backfire a bit. A lot of people were pretty mean about Dream's appearance and made fun of the way he looked, downvoted the video, and so on. It was a bit brutal and it seems like Dream is now trying to gain some distance from that video. In his latest video, he deleted the face reveal and ordered a new mask that he can comfortably wear around in public. While the video is largely a skit where his friends suggest he's so ugly, they're losing money, Dream does note at the end that he is seriously going back to just wearing a mask all of the time.

Of course, people know what he looks like now and pictures of his face are easily findable via Google, so it's unclear how much good this actually does for him. It also begs the question of if Dream will do a face reveal again in several years if he finds it to be a bit difficult to stay behind a mask for an extended period of time.

