Ubisoft’s Plans For The Next Three Years Are Ambitious – Can They Actually Pull It Off?

As one of gaming’s biggest publishers, Ubisoft has spent the better part of the 21st century cementing its place among the giants of the industry. However, the last few years have seen a downturn for the company. Game cancellations, leadership departures, and a company-wide restructure coincided with a relatively sparse year of games, leading 2025/2026 to be the worst fiscal year Ubisoft has ever had.

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In an effort to course correct, the company has slimmed down its overall release schedule and put renewed emphasis on its breadwinners — namely, the biggest IP under its umbrella. The company’s leadership has stated that within three years, its three biggest franchises will be back with brand-new major releases that could help create new sources of revenue. It’s a lofty goal for the publisher to shoot for, as it could prove to be a make-or-break move for the company.

Ubisoft Is Looking To Reassert Itself Over The Next Three Years

Following a very rocky year, Ubisoft is looking to turn its fortunes around. Their plan to do that, if successful, could have the publisher back on top in just a few years. By 2029, the publisher is planning to have new entries in three of their biggest franchises — Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon. All of those series have produced some real heights for the company over the years, with plenty of brand recognition that could help elevate the game’s success if it manages to land with players.

They have the sort of legacies that could make for easy sells with broader audiences, especially if they’re able to recapture some old glory. Given that the publisher recently suffered their worst financial year ever in part because of a lack of high-profile releases, it makes sense that the company would want to return to well-established hits. It also explains why so many of the games that survived the wave of cancellations that happened when Ubisoft restructured were ones that had major brand recognition. This strategy makes sense, even if it will take a few years to take full effect. The tricky part is going to be whether or not Ubisoft can actually get all three of those high-profile games off the ground.

Only Assassin’s Creed Has A Confirmed New Game

The problem is that Ubisoft’s plans for the coming few years are still somewhat up in the air. Although Ubisoft’s CEO has claimed there are two Far Cry games in active development, there hasn’t been much in the way of formal confirmation about what they will be about or where they will be set. Conversely, reported leaks have suggested that Ghost Recon‘s next entry will lean into a more realistic approach, taking inspiration from games like VOID’s Ready or Not. However, that game hasn’t been formally announced either.

Assassin’s Creed at least has a new mainline entry in the pipeline in the form of Assassin’s Creed Hexe – although the decision to try and recapture old glories with these new releases might explain why the game has already lost some of the unique supernatural flavor that could have separated it from the rest of the series. However, with this game and the other Assassin’s Creed spin-offs on the way, Ubisoft at least has one of its principal three franchises on track to launch a new major release by 2029. Leaks also suggest that Far Cry 7 could even launch by the end of 2027, but that also remains unconfirmed. However, getting all three of those games out and into the hands of players might be tougher than it sounds, especially because Far Cry and Ghost Recon are at least far enough out that they haven’t received anything in the way of a formal advertising push.

Is 2029 A Realistic Goal Line For Ubisoft To Turn Things Around?

The next three years are going to be crucial for Ubisoft. In the same statement to investors where Ubisoft admitted that their 2025/2026 fiscal year was the worst one the company had ever experienced, the publisher also made it clear that correcting course would take some time, even admitting up front that the 2026/2027 year will also likely face similar challenges. This timetable at least gives investors and fans an expectation for when Ubisoft should be able to turn things around.

The bigger question is the likelihood of Ubisoft actually getting all those games out – and if they’ll be able to actually attract the audience necessary to turn a AAA game like that into a hit. Remember, this is an era where development costs, global publishing, and marketing budgets have ballooned game budgets. It’s also an era where game developers and fans are pushing back against practices like AI-generated material, reducing some of the strategies publishers have suggested as means of reducing development windows.

If Ubisoft does want to get all of those games on the market by 2029, then they need to be ready to show off soon so they can start to generate excitement in the player base. These series won’t just need to appease old fans; they’ll need to bring back lapsed ones and appeal to new players. If Ubisoft is able to make the next entries in each series a must-play game, then they’ll be able to bounce back from this rough patch with relative ease. If the next entries in those franchises receive middling reviews and poor sales, things might become a lot more dire for the publisher.