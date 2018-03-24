Media Molecule Made a Platformer in 3 Days in Upcoming PS4 Exclusive Dreams

Back in 2012, LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway developer Media Molecule hinted it was working on a game that it would later reveal the following year as Dreams. And since then the game has been on quite the rollercoaster of development.

Originally planned for release in 2016, Dreams has since been pushed to a vague “2018” release window. But despite some speculation, it’s still happening, and from the looks of it, is starting to show its potential.

As you may know, Dreams is a game revolves around a single player’s creativity, with one of its biggest features being its in-game creation tools that allow players to create an almost infinite number of games within the game. In fact, one of the key pitches and allures of Dreams is the potential that players will be able to create their own games within Dreams that could be sold on the PlayStation Store.

Now, if all of this sounds unconventional and vague, it’s because it is. However, during Game Developers Conference, Media Molecule showcased Dreams’ creation tools, and the potential they wield.

The UK-based developer created and showed off an entire game that it called Comic Sands. As you can see in the video above, the game is quite a simple platformer, and not very impressive. However, with the context that it was created in a mere 52 hours – less than three days – it becomes quite a good illustration of the type creative platform that Dreams can be. Throw in 1000s of creators, and all of sudden you have a metric ton of games to play.

In the past, Media Molecule has showcased some of the games that you can create within Dreams via trailers and demos. Essentially, everything that has been showcased has looked like a diverse collection of mini-games. Whether any of these games born from the creation tools will be good, or whether enough players will utilize them to be fruitful, remains to be seen, but the potential is at least there.

Fortunately, if the game’s creation tools don’t sound like your jam, you don’t have to interact with them. Media Molecule has already confirmed that it’s not building just a creative platform, and that there will be an “actual game” to enjoy as well.

Dreams is poised to release for PlayStation 4 exclusively sometimes this year. It is unclear how much it will cost.