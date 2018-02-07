Details of New Dungeons & Dragons Novel Starring Drizzt Leaks Online

A new Dungeons & Dragons novel starring Drizzt Do’Urden is coming later this year.

Details of a new R.A. Salvatore book starring his famous drow character were leaked online earlier this week by the publishing catalogue Edelweiss. The new book will be called Timeless and will be the beginning of a trilogy that focuses on Drizzt, his father Zaknafein, and the popular mercenary character Jarlaxle. Most of the information was pulled from Edelweiss, but a journalist named Matt Adler posted a screenshot on Twitter with some relevant information.

R.A. Salvatore first created Drizzt 30 years ago as a renegade dark elf that rejected the cruel and evil ways of his race. Drizzt has become an enduring icon, both in the realm of fantasy literature and in Dungeons & Dragons lore. Drizzt has made frequent appearances in various D&D related tie-in products, including the games Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II and The Legend of Drizzt board game. Drizzt lives in the “Forgotten Realms” D&D setting, which is also the setting for many of D&D’s current adventures.

While some fans criticize Drizzt for being a “Mary Sue,” the character has an enduring popularity that has led to Salvatore’s books appearing on the New York Times’ bestseller list over 30 times. Drizzt has also spawned tons of copycat characters in various D&D campaigns, even though dark elves are supposed to be almost universally evil. A dark elf even made a cameo appearance in the popular “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” episode of Community, when Chang dressed up as a drow for his short-lived stint in the game.

The new novel also clears up the fate of the popular Forgotten Realms line of novels, which were seemingly put on hiatus back in 2016. Fans have worried for months that Wizards of the Coast had cancelled the novel line (which were published by Wizards of the Coast since 2013) which would mean no more adventures of Drizzt and his friends. However, it appears that Wizards of the Coast hasn’t forogtten about Drizzt and has plans for the popular character for his 30th “birthday.”

Drizzt’s new publishing home is Harper Voyager, a sci-fi/fantasy imprint for HarpersCollins. Harper Voyager is publishing Timeless and its two sequels, although there’s no word if they have other books set in the Forgotten Realms world in development.

The new novel will be released on September 18th and will cost $27.99.