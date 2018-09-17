‘Duck Hunt’ NES Secret Has Gone Viral, Thanks To Seth Rogen

Years ago, a number of us (well, older gamers) enjoyed Duck Hunt on the NES, using the Zapper to blast those flying ducks into the hands of our waiting mutt (when he wasn’t laughing at us, that is). But here’s a fun little secret you may not have known about — it’s a two player game.

Granted, that doesn’t mean you should grab two NES Zappers and try the game that way, because that’s not how Duck Hunt works. But the secret has actually gone viral, thanks to a couple of tweets from actor Seth Rogen that went out earlier today. And it’s making some folks want to hunt down the game and try it themselves.

It turns out that while player one can take control of the Zapper and shoot the ducks, someone can plug in a second controller and take control of the ducks. No, we’re serious. Check out the tweets from Rogen below!

Hot tip that’s 25 years late but I didn’t have Twitter back then: in Duck Hunt on Nintendo, the second player controller controlled the duck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 17, 2018

Me and my sister found this out because I sat on the controller by accident and the duck kept flying to the top right corner. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 17, 2018

This has led to a number of great responses from fans, as well as Ron Funches, which you can see below.

What?! — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) September 17, 2018

And other fans have been having fun with the tweet as well:

piggy-backing on that, the second controller in Marble Madness controlled my virginity for 22 years — Con Legend(tes) (@ConorGentes) September 17, 2018

literally just heard about this the other night. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) September 17, 2018

Did you guys also know that you didn’t actually need to run on those Nintendo running pads? You could just hit the red and blue circles with your hands? I was proud of that one — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) September 17, 2018

I just repurposed a thrift shop painting into an homage to Duck Hunt and other NES game references. pic.twitter.com/zcZiF2O2ON — Luis (@HumanShield14) September 17, 2018

WHAT? Where was this information 25 years ago?! — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) September 17, 2018

No actually, the duck was controlled by a secret cabal of the Rothschilds, the UN, and the Pentagon. WAKE UP, SHEEPLE. — Rob Kutner (@ApocalypseHow) September 17, 2018

Obviously, this thread is filled with all sorts of fun, but it’s great to learn that Duck Hunt is actually a two player game. Now we gotta drag the NES out of the closet and give this a try for ourselves. STAND STILL, DUCK!

Duck Hunt is available for the NES. There’s also a special version that was released for the Wii U years ago, though it’s unknown if the two-player trick works on that version.