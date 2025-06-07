Dune: Awakening Hidden Feature Should Be Turned on By Every Player

Dune: Awakening is available right now on PC via Steam ahead of its June 10 release date, courtesy of “Advance Access.” And it looks like the survival MMO is going to be one of 2025’s surprise hits. On Advance Access sales alone it sits atop the Steam charts and has already almost hit 100k concurrent players on Steam. That said, those checking out the new Funcom release should turn on one specific feature that is hidden in the settings and is not turned on by default for some strange reason.

Over on the Dune: Awakening Reddit page, one player issued a public service announcement revealing there is a “show friendly indicators” toggle buried in the game’s setting that for some reason is not turned on. Of course, this is not relevant for those playing the Dune MMO as a solo experience, but as an MMO this is not the case for many. And without this setting turned on, it can be hard to know who is friendly versus not.

As the comments on the post reveal, there are plenty of Dune: Awakening players who had no idea about this feature, and if the hardcore players who bought Advanced Access and who populate the game’s Reddit page didn’t know about this feature in the game’s setting, it is safe to assume many more casual fans in the coming days and weeks also won’t know about this very helpful feature. That said, it is worth noting that this feature could be toggled automatically on by the time the game releases if Funcom issues a patch between now and then that takes into consideration early player feedback.

Dune: Awakening is available on PC in early access right now via Steam and Steam only. As noted, a full release date is to follow on June 10. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are also in the works, but right now there is no word of when these versions will release.

