Dungeonborne Announces Early Access Release Date

After an incredibly successful series of play tests brought an impressive number of players to Dungeonborne, Mithril Interactive’s upcoming dungeon crawler has been announced for an Early Access period launch of Thursday, July 18th. Earning as high as 14,448 players last week, the first-person PvPvE has shown it’s ready to move down the development pipeline and continue giving fellow dungeon crawler Dark and Darker some heavy competition.

Early access of Dungeonborne will allow players to experience eight classes – Fighter, Priest, Rogue, Swordmaster, Pyromancer, Cryomancer, Death Knight, and Druid, each with their own abilities, skills, and spells you can utilize in battle alongside the use of weapons to take on the battles the game has to offer. As this is early access for the game and it’s still in-development, these classes will see more content added in the future whenever Dungeonborne is ready for a full release, which for now has no confirmed date.

Dungeonborne touts that the game “seamlessly blends the immediacy of first-person action with iconic fantasy class design for an unparalleled experience,” as well as a combat design that provides first-person clarity where players can “feel the power of each spell, the weight of your weapons, and the strategic impact of every decision.”

Features noted for Dungeonborne per the game’s official website include:

Embark on a Plunderers Quest

Choose your destiny with complete freedom. Choose from a diverse array of classes and races – Mage, Fighter, Rogue, Priest, Human, or Undead and dive into a world brimming with hidden treasures ripe for the taking.



Venture into ominous dungeons and castles long forgotten. Battle ruthless monsters, outwit competing adventurers also seeking to claim these prizes.



Strategic Gameplay

Use darkness and reconnaissance to assess enemy weaknesses.



Engage swiftly, blending tactical items with crowd control abilities to disrupt the enemy lines.



Lure foes into traps and exploit terrain to gain advantage. Utilize both items and skills in cunning combinations for maximum impact.



Thrilling PVPVE Challenges

Stay vigilant against ambushes in the most unexpected places; turn their ambush into your victory, claiming their hoarded treasures as your own.



Seek out hidden portals, challenge high-difficulty bossesand acquire legendary gear with unique effects and mysterious, exotic treasures.



High-Stakes Adventure