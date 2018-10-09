‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Releases Camo Shirt to Benefit Operation Gratitude Charity

Dungeons & Dragons has teamed up with Custom Ink for an awesome new t-shirts to benefit a worthy cause.

Earlier this month, Dungeons & Dragons and Custom Ink released a new line of clothing featuring the iconic D&D ampersand logo in a camo color scheme, with the net profits to benefit Operation Gratitude.

Operation Gratitude is a charity organization that sends care packages to members of the Armed Forces deployed overseas, along with their families. Operation Gratitude also sends care packages to First Responders and Wounded Heroes and their caregivers.

The new apparel line includes t-shirts (unisex, women’s, and long-sleeved) and hooded sweatshirts, with prices ranging from $25-$40 per piece of clothing.

D&D hopes to sell 500 items by October 21st and the campaign still needs to sell about 300 items in just 12 days.

Earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons teamed up with Custom Ink to release a rainbow-colored D&D ampersand shirt, with net profits benefiting the Lambert House, an LGBT organization based out of Seattle. That campaign was a huge success, selling over 2000 items and bringing in nearly $30,000 for the organization.

Dungeons & Dragons is also in the middle of a big charity push for Extra Life, a charity used by gamers to raise money for children’s hospitals. Nathan Stewart, the senior brand director of D&D, has offered a pretty awesome slate of prizes for those who make major donations to the campaign. Some of the rewards include Stewart and actor Matthew Lillard flying anywhere in the United States to hand-deliver one of Beadle & Grimm’s Platinum Edition of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist or playtesting an upcoming D&D product.

These t-shirts are the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday and support a really great cause. You can check out the full clothing line here.