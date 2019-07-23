Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set 50% Off Deal is Back

If you’re looking to start your Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace your core rulebooks with fresh copies, you might want to consider this Core Rulebooks Gift Set for two reasons. First, the bundle includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure. Second, there’s a big 50% off deal going on the set at the time of writing that brings it within $1 of all-time low.

Indeed, you can get it from Walmart for $85.17 with free 2-day shipping or from Amazon for the same price with free fast shipping for Prime members. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you more than the gift set ($87.01) – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase. Grab the gift set while you can because the price could change at any moment.

On a related note, the next adventure for D&D players is entitled Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, and it will take characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $32.60, which is 35% off the list price. A dice and map pack is also available to pre-order for for $19.51 (22% off). The book and the accessory pack are slated to arrive on September 17th, and they’re both covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date.

The official description for Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus reads:

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

