Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set Drops Below $80

If you’re looking to get started with Dungeons & Dragons, replace your old core rulebooks, or give a D&D-themed gift, the fancy core rulebooks gift set will fit the bill. At the time of writing, you can grab the set on Amazon for $78.99 after a bonus $2.99 coupon is automatically applied (note: the coupon could disappear at any moment). That’s 54% off the list price and an all-time low. It’s the first time we’ve ever seen it drop below the previous low of $81.98.

To put things into perspective, if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately on Amazon right now, it would cost you $86.60 – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase that are exclusive to the gift set.

On a related note, the brand new Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is a super easy way to get started with the game. Unlike the original Starter Set ($11.57 – 42% off), the Essentials Kit focuses on character creation, and the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that’s included in the kit introduces new “sidekick” rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don’t need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest.

At the time of writing, the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is available to order on Amazon for $18.74, which is 25% off the list price. The kit includes everything you need to start your adventures: blank character sheets, dice, a 33″ × 8.5″ Dungeon Master’s screen, cards for magic items, a double-sided poster map for use with the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, a code for 50% the digital version of the Player’s Handbook, and access to supplementary content, including additional adventure materials to continue the story into higher levels of play.

