‘The Malady Codex II’ Brings More Horrific Diseases to ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A team of medical students have released a new supplement that adds more magic diseases to Dungeons & Dragons. The Malady Codex II, by Jason Bakos and Themis Paraskevas, is a sequel to last year’s Malady Codex, a popular supplement that added a variety of strange diseases that could be used by DMs to terrorize their parties. This new 37 page supplement contains ten new diseases designed for D&D, this time focusing on ailments that affect the mind. The maladies range from maggots that takes control over a person’s brain to magical diseases that cause delusions of grandeur and thought broadcasting. There’s even a version of rabies that is spread by a variant version of a displacer beast.

Like its predecessor, most of The Malady Codex II‘s diseases have some inspiration from real world diseases or ailments. In addition to a variant version of rabies, there’s also diseases that are based on dissociative fugue or certain types of poisoning. Many of the diseases have divine origins, such as a form of madness created by an Elder God not unlike Cthulhu or a disease created by a dying god of pestilence. As with the previous book, The Malady Codex II explains each disease’s causes and symptoms, along with how players can diagnose and potentially cure the disease.

The Malady Codex II is a fantastic tool for DMs, a way to add a different type of danger to Dungeons & Dragons. These diseases can either be inflicted on a party member or on a friendly NPC, giving quests some new meaning beyond simply trying to kill a monster and earn some treasure.

The Malady Codex II: Diseases of the Mind is available on the DMs Guild for $4.95.

