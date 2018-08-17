‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Will Include Popular Druid Subclass in Upcoming ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Crossover

Dungeons & Dragons will include a recently playtested druid subclass to its upcoming Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica publication.

Lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford confirmed that an official version of the “Circle of Spores” druid would be available in D&D’s new campaign setting book, which will explore one of the worlds of Magic: The Gathering.

The Circle of Spores was liked by enough people that it will appear in “Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica” this November! #DnD #MagicTheGathering //t.co/HaBIDReQXZ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 16, 2018

The subclass, which focuses on decay and the ability to grow life from death, was first introduced as playtest material back in January of this year. Druids who join the Circle of Spores gain a number of interesting necromantic spells, including animate dead and chill touch. They can also spend their reaction dealing slight bits of poison damage to those around them, which adds a bit of danger to anyone who comes near them.



Another core feature of Circle of Spores druids is the ability to buff their attacks and hit points using their “Symbiotic Entity” ability. A Circle of Spores druid can expend their Wild Shape abilities to infuse themselves with magical spores, giving them temporary hit points, and adding extra poison damage when making melee attacks or using their halo of spores ability.

At higher levels, circle of spores druids can also animate the dead using their fungal infestation, giving them temporary minions to command, and can resist different types of effects and become immune to critical hits as fungal spores gradually takes over their ability.

The Circle of Spores druids is one of our favorite recently playtested subclasses in Dungeons & Dragons and we’re happy that it will be included in an official publication soon. Soon, players will be able to become fun guys (and gals) while exploring a fantasy world filled with danger and intrigue.

Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica will be released on November 20, 2018.

