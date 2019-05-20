‘Dungeons & Dragons’ to Release Eberron Hardcover in 2019

Dungeons & Dragons will release a hardcover book involving the Eberron campaign setting in 2019. D&D Senior Director Nathan Stewart made the announcement at the end of D&D Live 2019: The Descent, a 3-day live event held to announce Dungeons & Dragons‘ annual storyline book. Stewart took the stage after a two hour concert streamed live on D&D’s Twitch channel and announced that the game’s fall publication would be set in Eberron instead of Faerun and would feature a Warforged on its cover. The announcement follows a 2018 release of Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron, a digital publication that was used as a playtest for Eberron material.

Eberron is a fantasy world that fuses elements of noir, steampunk, and traditional fantasy elements. The setting is notable for being the home of the Artificer, a core D&D class that infuses and creates magic items. In addition to traditional races like elves, dwarves, and halflings, Eberron also features sentient constructs called Warforged, Changelings that change their forms constantly, and the spirit-linked Kalashtar. In Eberron, players can ride trains fueled by magic, attempt to discern a great Draconic Prophecy that manifests itself via Dragonmarks, or explore strange regions filled with dinosaurs and other strange creatures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eberron was created in 2002 by Keith Baker for D&D’s 3.5 Edition and quickly became popular among D&D fans. The D&D team has been working on Eberron content for some time, as early versions of the Artificer class was released in 2015, followed by additional updates in 2018 and then earlier this year.

In addition to the Eberron book, Dungeons & Dragons will also release Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, a new storyline adventure that sends players into the first level of the Nine Hells to save Baldur’s Gate from the Blood War, an eternal conflict between demons and devils. Pre-orders are available now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.