Check Out This Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Written by Gary Gygax’s Sons

The sons of Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax have written a new sandbox adventure that can be placed into any campaign setting. Earlier this week, Troll Lord Games launched the Kickstarter for The Lost City of Gaxmoor, a new sandbox adventure setting designed by Ernie and Luke Gygax, the sons of the co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax. The new setting is a ruined city, filled with nearly 200 areas of interests. Ogres, goblins, and gnolls vie for territory within the lost city, while other dangers and secrets can be discovered at every turn.

Troll Lord Games originally released The Lost City of Gaxmoor as a D&D 3.5 compatible adventure, but this new Kickstarter updates the setting/sandbox adventure for Fifth Edition. The original publication had a deliberately “old school” vibe to it, with a focus on exploration rather than a compelling plot to drive the adventurers. DMs can either craft a story using the characters and encounters within The Lost City of Gaxmoor or simply dangle a ruined city full of danger and secrets in front of their players, knowing that they can’t resist the lure of adventure.

Both Luke and Ernie Gygax have been a part of D&D since the very beginning of the game. Ernie was one of D&D’s first players, with his Wizard character Tenser battling the very first monsters encountered in the famed Castle Greyhawk. Luke’s character Melf was a longtime ally of Mordenkainen (Gary Gygax’s player character) and lent his name to several iconic spells such as Melf’s Acid Arrow and Melf’s Minute Meteors. Both have remained actively involved in the tabletop gaming community – Luke runs GaryCon, one of the premier tabletop conventions, while Ernie has worked for TSR, various gaming companies, and now hosts annual retreats to play Dungeons & Dragons at Luke Gygax’s original home.

The updated version of The Lost City of Gaxmoor will contain several new encounters written by Jeffrey Talanian, Stephen Chenault, and James Ward, with more stretch goals planned. As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised over $30,000 with over 26 days to go. You can check out the full Kickstarter for The Lost City of Gaxmoor here.