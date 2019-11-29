Dungeons & Dragons Alternative Gloomhaven is Cheaper Than Ever for Black Friday

Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market, and it’s a must-have game for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The games are very different mechanically, but there is definitely a crossover appeal here. Plus, you won’t need a DM to play.

Gloomhaven retails for $140, but Amazon has the game on sale for $86.50 (38% off) for Black Fridfay, which is an all time low. Plus, the Forgotten Circles expansion is a whopping 54% off! That’s another all-time low. Historically, discounts on Gloomhaven don’t last long, so don’t be surprised if you click on the link and the price has increased or it’s out of stock. The official description for the game is available below, and make sure to check out our guide to surviving your first Gloomhaven experience.

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

• For 1-4 Players

• 60-120 minute playing time

• Co-operative play Euro-inspired tactical combat

• Every turn a player will play two cards out of their hand. Each card has a number in the center, and the number on the first card played will determine their initiative order. Each card also has a top and bottom power, and when it is a player’s turn in the initiative order, they determine whether to use the top power of one card and the bottom power of the other, or vice-versa

If you do pick up Gloomhaven, you might want to grab the removable sticker set for $9.58 (26% off). The pack contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.”

Finally, Amazon is running a one-day Black Friday sale on board games that includes classics like Catan, Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, 7 Wonders, and more. You can shop it all right here until the end of the day today, November 29th.

