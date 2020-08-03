Hellboy Is Crossing Over Into Dungeons & Dragons

(Photo: Dark Horse)

Dark Horse and Mantic Games has announced plans to publish Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game using Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons rules. Earlier today, Dark Horse and Mantic Games announced that it would launch a Kickstarter to fund the production of Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game, which will let fans create and play as a BRPD agent as they face off against occult creatures. Character options include BRPD field researchers, security agents, or even a rookie with hidden supernatural powers. The game is inspired by the Hellboy comics created by Mike Mignola, which has led to an entire universe of comics and multiple movie adaptations.

Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game is being developed by Red Scar Publishing and lead designer Marc Langworthy. Red Scar is a British RPG publisher best known as the publisher of the Devil's Run RPG. While set firmly within the modern BRPD universe, Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game will use D&D Fifth Edition rules. Once the Kickstarter launches, fans will have the opportunity to try out a detailed quickstart that features six pre-generated characters, rules for playing, and a unique adventure inspired by the Hellboy graphic novels.

Mantic Games previously published the popular Hellboy: The Board Game, which raised nearly $2 million on Kickstarter back in 2018. The board game, in which players control Hellboy and other BRPD agents in a co-op game experience, proved to be a huge hit and is currently on its Fourth Printing. Mantic Games noted that the miniatures from Hellboy: The Board Game will be compatible with Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game, giving fans even more usage out of their miniatures.

The Kickstarter will launch later this summer. To be notified when the Kickstarter launches, head over to the pre-launch page and sign up now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.