Make a Deal With the Devil in Dungeons & Dragons

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement offers a detailed guide to signing contracts with devils. Later this year, Dungeons & Dragons is releasing Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, a new adventure that sends players into the first level of the Nine Hells to save the city of Baldur’s Gate. As players interact with devils and demons, they might be tempted into making signing a contract with a devil in exchange for fortune, power, or simply a reprieve from death. While infernal contracts aren’t exactly a new concept in D&D (or fiction in general), there aren’t a lot of specific rules or guidelines for how to construct a contract that provides both benefits and setbacks for the poor soul that signs it.

Devil’s Advocate: A Guide to Infernal Contracts is a new 24-page supplement provide a bounty of rules and guidelines for players looking to write a detailed contract between a devil and a player. Written by Justice Arman, the new guide contains both a detailed ruleset for infernal contracts, offering players both mechanical boons and setbacks to better tempt them into signing, as well as lore and guides for roleplaying once a player has signed away their soul.

One alternative option to infernal contracts that Devil’s Advocate provides is tempting the player to sign over a portion of their lifespan to a devil. Instead of signing away their soul, a player might instead be tempted to sign away several years of their life in exchange for some sort of boon or request. Those years would be spent in service to a devil, but players would hypothetically get to spend the rest of their afterlife in peace after their service is done. Players might not get as powerful of a boon for signing away a few years of their life to a devil, but it’s a more tempting offer than eternal damnation.

The devil’s always in the details, and Devil’s Advocate is the perfect way to craft a contract worthy of a supreme deal-maker. The guide also contains several new monsters who enforce the contracts, which is great for any DM worried that your players might try to squirm out of their infernal bargain.

Devil’s Advocate: A Guide to Infernal Contracts is available on the DMs Guild for $4.95.