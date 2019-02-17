Comics Creator Jen Vaughn Creates Fantastic ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure

Cartoonist Jen Vaughn has released a puzzle-filled Dungeons & Dragons adventure set in Ravnica.

Jen Vaughn is the artist of Haunted Wasteland, and has worked on comics series like Adventure Time, Archie, and Goosebumps. When Vaughn isn’t creating comics, she’s also an avid Dungeons & Dragons player and fan. Vaughn appears on the d20 Dames podcast as a tiefling ranger, and she recently released her first Dungeons & Dragons adventure, The Experiments of Dr. Skulldial.

The Experiments of Dr. Skulldial is set in Ravnica, a campaign setting originally introduced in Magic: The Gathering. Ravnica is a massive city ruled by 10 guilds, each with their own abilities, focuses, and quirks. The Experiments of Dr. Skulldial involves the Izzet League, a guild known for their wild magical inventions and experiments. They’re basically a guild filled with mad scientists, which is perfect for Vaughn’s wild adventure.

Players begin The Experiments of Dr. Skulldial with an invitation to tour an Elemental Alchemist’s lab as part of an Izzet League PR event. Unfortunately, the famed Dr. Skulldial isn’t actually at her lab, so the players soon get wrapped up in a quest involving one of the scientist’s experiments, her homunculus assistant, and some mysterious sabotage.

Vaughn does a fantastic job of creating an exciting and dangerous laboratory, filled with puzzles and surprises. The rooms are equally whimsical and challenging, creating a memorable setting for some fun encounters. The adventure itself only takes a few hours to complete, but Dr. Skulldial and the other NPCs introduced in this encounter can easily become a recurring part of any Ravnica campaign.

If you want to get a taste of the encounter, Vaughn conducted a playthrough of the adventure on the d20 Dames podcast as part of the ‘Podcasts of Ravnica’ event.

The Experiments of Dr. Skulldial is available for $3.00 on the DMs Guild website.