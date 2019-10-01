Kobold Press Adds Deep Magic to Dungeons & Dragons

Kobold Press has launched a Kickstarter to fund a publication filled with new magic spells and subclasses for Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier today, Kobold Press launched the Kickstarter for Deep Magic, a new sourcebook that collects over 575 spells and adds new subclasses for each D&D class. The spellbook contains a mix of new spells created just for the publication, along with older spells previously released by Kobold Press in some of their other books. Deep Magic also contains over a dozen schools of new magic, and 15 divine domains ranging from the Moon to Cat magic.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Kobold Press designer Jeff Lee, who created many of the spells found in Deep Magic. “I want interesting things that people haven’t thought of before, or haven’t seen before,” Lee said when asked about how he designed the spells. “Or on occasion plucking some lost gem from prior editions that may have gone by the wayside and putting my own spin on things.” Lee explained how some of the spells were designed to give players a bit more versatility, such as a spell that caused acid to exude from one’s skin (to prevent attacks by hostile foes) or a spell that allows creatures to eat any organic material to survive without hunger. “We just look for holes or areas that haven’t been filled yet and trying to put something new and fun in there,” Lee explained.

Some of the new subclasses will also contain new twists on traditional classes. For instance, Lee mentioned the Diabolist – a wizard whodabbles in dark magic. “It’s basically a wizard that goes through dark books and summons various demons or devils and manages to further their spell casting abilities,” he said. “Why should Warlocks have all their fun getting their powers from dark entities?”

Kobold Press is an established RPG publisher and is known for finding ways to innovate using D&D’s Fifth Edition rules without breaking the game or forcing players to use other Kobold Press materials to balance things out. Deep Magic will provide players with a full grimoire of new spells that will spark their imagination.

The new Kickstarter will run through October 30th, with a $25 pledge needed to obtain the PDF of Deep Magic and a $49 pledge needed to obtain both a hard copy and the PDF. The Kickstarter has already reached $17,000 of its $20,000 goal as of press time on the first day. You can find more information about the Kickstarter here.