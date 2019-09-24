Save 40% on Three New Dungeons & Dragons Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons fans have a lot to look forward to between now and the end of 2019. Three new adventures have recently been unveiled, and you can score 40% discounts on all of them right now.

We’ll start with the the upcoming Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set, which has been extremely popular in pre-order. The price has fluctuated between 20% and 40% off over the last couple of weeks, but, at the time of writing, you can reserve a copy on Amazon with the larger discount ($17.99). Note that you won’t be charged until the set ships on November 19th, and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur during the pre-order period (if you’ve already pre-ordered, you’re covered). It is highly likely that this is the maximum discount, so lock it down while you can.

If you’re unfamiliar, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Next up we have the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting book Eberron: Rising From the Last War (which recently got a cover upgrade). At the time of writing pre-orders are live right here on Amazon for $29.97 (40% off) with shipping slated for November 19th. Again, this will likely be the max discount during the pre-order period.

Eberron: Rising From the Last War is a 320-page campaign sourcebook that brings players back to the war-torn fantasy / noir / steampunk world of Eberron for the first time in over a decade. The book includes a whole bunch of new material, including the Artificer class – the first official class to be released for 5th edition of D&D since the Player’s Handbook launched in 2014. The official description and feature list for the book can be found below.

“This book provides everything players and Dungeon Masters need to play Dungeons & Dragons in Eberron—a war-torn world filled with magic-fueled technology, airships and lightning trains, where noir-inspired mystery meets swashbuckling adventure. Will Eberron enter a prosperous new age or will the shadow of war descend once again?”

Dive straight into your pulp adventures with easy-to-use locations, complete with maps of floating castles, skyscrapers, and more.

Explore Sharn, a city of skyscrapers, airships, and noirish intrigue and a crossroads for the world’s war-ravaged peoples.

Include a campaign for characters venturing into the Mournland, a mist-cloaked, corpse-littered land twisted by magic.

Meld magic and invention to craft objects of wonder as an artificer—the first official class to be released for fifth edition D&D since the Player’s Handbook.

Flesh out your characters with a new D&D game element called a group patron—a background for your whole party.

Explore 16 new race/subrace options including dragonmarks, which magically transform certain members of the races in the Player’s Handbook.

Confront horrific monsters born from the world’s devastating wars.

Finally, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, takes characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. The book was released on September 17th and can be ordered on Amazon now for $29.97 (40% off). The official description for Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus reads:

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

This heroic Dungeons & Dragons adventure book takes players from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells.

Baldur’s Gate is among the most iconic locations in all of fantasy culture. A mist-cloaked metropolis on the Sword Coast, it’s a place of history and a home to heroes.

The book introduces the epic Infernal War Machines to fifth edition D&D—battle-ready vehicles which you can customize as you blast off into the Blood War.

Dungeons Masters will entice their heroes with devil’s deals, a unique set of game mechanics designed to lure adventurers with the ultimate temptations of power and treasure.

