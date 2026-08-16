Nintendo Switch Exclusive With 95/100 User Review Score Now Available for Only $2

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive game with a 95/100 user review score is now available for just $2, thanks to a monster 90% discount on the game on the Nintendo eShop. Normally, the Nintendo Switch game costs $20 on the eShop. Consquently, this is the lowest price the game has ever been. And there isn’t any catch, other than that the eShop sale facilitating this deal is set to expire tomorrow, August 17, so those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED will need to act fast. The offer is also available to Nintendo Switch 2 users via backward compatibility, but there is no native version of the game in question.

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Speaking of the game in question, it is a 2023 release from developer Chosuido and publishers Yokaze and Room6, aka Ghostpia. Ghostpia Season One, as it is formally known, is an adventure game only ever released on two platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC, making it a Nintendo Switch console exclusive. Why it’s never been brought to other console platforms, we do not know. There doesn’t appear to be any Nintendo involvement or money-hatting, so it must be a resource allocation issue. Whatever the case, it is one of the highest user-reviewed games on the Nintendo Switch. While the Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, Metacritic does. And on Metacritic, the Nintendo Switch version has a 95/100, which is very high for Metacritic, where user review scores tend to trend lower than other platforms. And this more or less lines up with its 92% approval rating on Steam.

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About the Game

For those just learning about this Nintendo Switch game, it is a story-driven visual novel adventure game, and a brand new IP, which, despite the “Season One” branding, has yet to get a second season, though it is in the works. There will only be two seasons, though, as the game’s story was always planned as a two-parter.

While in some visual novel games players can impact the story and ending through dialogue choices, this isn’t the case here. There is lots of dialogue, but no choices for players. Meanwhile, despite the wholesome art style, players should plan for a dark and mature narrative.

In the game, players step into the life of Sayako, a lonely girl living in a snow-covered and isolated town, inhabited by people who can’t die. The town is supposed to be some type of eternal utopia, but Sayako doesn’t belong. She’s desperate to return home, but can’t remember important pieces of her past, which she needs to recover. Accompanying her on this journey is a mysterious newcomer to the town, Yoru, with whom she lives with.

Those who are interested in checking out the Nintendo Switch game, not that it is almost free on the Nintendo eShop, should expect to set aside about 10 hours to see the game through from start to finish. Meanwhile, if this game doesn’t tickle your fancy, but you need something new to play on your Switch or Switch 2, a remaster of a PS3 and Xbox 360 RPG was just stealth-released on the eShop.