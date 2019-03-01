‘Dungeons & Dragons’ to Release New Sourcebooks for Young Adventurers

Dungeons & Dragons has announced two new sourcebooks specifically geared with young adventurers in mind.

Earlier this week, comic book writer Jim Zub announced that he was helming a new series of Dungeons & Dragons books designed to introduce the game to middle school aged players. The D&D Young Adventurer’s Guides will be a series of new books published by Ten Speed Press that will focus on the key aspects of D&D and show young players (or new players of any age) what they can use to build their own characters and adventures.

The first two books, Monsters & Creatures and Warriors & Weapons will be released in July of this year. Both books contain dozens of new illustrations along with guides and explanations about various aspects of D&D. For instance, Warriors & Weapons contains a handy flowchart for helping to decide what class a player should be, while Monsters & Creatures contains sample Encounters that will test players’ problem-solving skills and give them an idea of what they might face when they sit down at an actual table.

In a blogpost announcing the new books, Zub explained that the idea for the books started while consulting on an upcoming adventure book for Wizards of the Coast. “We talked a lot about 8-year old Zub and the elements of D&D and role-playing that ignited my imagination at that crucial age,” Zub wrote, before explaining that that discussion would eventually lead to the Young Adventurer’s Guides.

Both books are over 100 pages long and have retail prices of $12.99. You can pre-order them here and here. UPDATE: There are actually four new Young Adventurer’s Guides up for pre-order.

