Tome of Beasts 2 Will Add Over 400 New Monsters of Dungeons & Dragons

Kobold Press has launched the Kickstarter for Tome of Beasts 2, a new bestiary containing over 400 new monsters for Dungeons & Dragons. This will be the third bestiary released by Kobold Press for Dungeons & Dragons, following the first Tome of Beasts, and 2018’s Creature Codex. The new book will contain statblocks and rules for monsters like psychic vampires and zombie dragons, angelic enforcers and clockwork tigers, dragonflesh golems and magma octopi, sasquatches and wraith bears, and just about everything in between. Like Kobold Press’s other books, the monsters in Tome of Beasts 2 can be used in any setting from the Forgotten Realms to Kobold’s home setting of Midgard to your own homebrew world.

Founded in 2006, Kobold Press has released tons of supplementary material for Dungeons & Dragons over the last 14 years, and they even worked with D&D on the release of the Tyranny of Dragons adventures Hoard of the Dragon Queen and Rise of Tiamat. Their bestiaries have been especially well-received as they add a solid mix of monsters for both low and high-level monsters, and draw inspiration from tons of different cultural backgrounds. I’ve used many monsters from Kobold Press in my campaigns, and their tomes have provided much inspiration for filling out the ranks in various evil armies and dangerous dungeons.

Tome of Beasts 2 will contain monsters created by several well known D&D creators, including Kobold Press founder Wolfgang Baur, Dan Dillon (who was hired by Wizards of the Coast to work on D&D last year), Shawn Merwin, Jeff Lee, and Kelly Pawlik.

D&D fans can get the PDF version of Tome of Beasts 2 for a $25 pledge on the Kickstarter, while a $75 pledge gets both the PDF and a hardcover copy of the book. Higher level pledges are also available for those who a limited edition version of the book or a special leatherbound copy. Tome of Beasts 2 has an estimated release date of November 2020, and the Kickstarter will remain open until February 21st.