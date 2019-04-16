Someone Turned Triple H Into a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Monster

An intrepid Reddit user transformed professional wrestler Triple H into a fearsome Dungeons & Dragons monster capable of burying an entire party. Earlier today, the Reddit user “u/Creathian” posted a stat block for the “King of Kings,” a god-king like character inspired by Triple H’s more recent appearances at Wrestlemania. The King of King has access to most of Triple H’s iconic moves, including a Pedigree attack capable of dealing a whopping 8d6 + 12 points of damage. As a professional wrestler, the King of Kings can also pin his opponent (causing them to take a level of exhaustion) or apply a rest hold to replenish his HP. As a legendary monster, the King of King also has access to a whopping five Legendary actions that can be used at any point during a round of combat.

Triple H debuted in WCW in 1994 and jumped over to the then WWF a year later. He became a major part of the WWE during the company’s Attitude Era and eventually married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE owner and CEO Vince McMahon. Triple H has since transitioned away from being a full-time performer and has taken an active role backstage. In addition to founding the company’s NXT division, he’s also in charge of recruiting talent for the company and is widely seen as Vince McMahon’s successor when it comes to the company’s creative direction. While Triple H doesn’t spend as much time in the ring as he did in the 1990s, he still manages to have a big Wrestlemania match every year, complete with an impressive entrance.

The King of Kings is a bit overpowered as a D&D monster, although most of his abilities and attacks require opponents to be grappled. While the King of Kings has five Legendary Actions, he doesn’t have any Legendary Resistances and appears to be relatively weak against spells that require a Dexterity, Wisdom, Charisma, or Intelligence saving throw to resist. So – if you’re facing the King of Kings in combat, your best bet is to just bombard him from a distance….likely as he’s making an unnecessarily long entrance to the arena.

