Dungeons & Dragons Announces Curse of Strahd Revamped With All-New Collector's Edition

Dungeons & Dragons has announced a new "revamped" version of its 2016 adventure Curse of Strahd, which will be sold as part of a new Collector's Edition. Earlier today, IGN revealed a first look at the Curse of Strahd Revamped: Collector's Edition, a brand new boxed set coming to stores in October. The new boxed set will contain an updated version of Curse of Strahd that either removes or revises insensitive depictions towards the Vistani, a group of people seen as perpetuating Romani stereotypes, and the character Ezmerelda, who has a prosthetic wooden leg that was depicted in the book as being a "secret." Additionally, the Collector's Edition will contain several bits of Ravenloft paraphernalia, including a foil-stamped tarokka deck, physical handouts for the DM to provide to players, and illustrated postcards for the DM to invite players to the game.

Curse of Strahd is both an adventure book and an unofficial campaign setting guide to the gothic horror-inspired plane of Ravenloft, which is ruled over by the vampire Strahd von Zarovich. The adventure is considered to be one of Dungeons & Dragons' best designed adventures for Fifth Edition, in part because of a modular style that picks out random locations for three key relics used to defeat Strahd, along with a random NPC that provides critical information and assistance against Strahd, and a random location where Strahd can always be found. While the general story remains the same on each playthrough, the modular style of the adventure allows for multiple playthroughs that lead to often radically different results.

In an interview with IGN, Perkins noted that the boxed set emerged from his desire to make a version of Curse of Strahd that came with the iconic tarokka decks used to tell the player's fortune and also set up the random elements of the adventure.

The Curse of Strahd Revamped: Collector's Edition will be available on October 20th for $99.99. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. You won't be charged until it ships.

