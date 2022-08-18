Dungeons & Dragons Announces First Physical/Digital Bundles for Dragonlance Book

Wizards of the Coast will launch a long-awaited physical/digital bundle for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons products. Beginning with the release of Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, players will be able to purchase both the physical book and the digital content on D&D Beyond via a special bundle sold on D&D Beyond. Players will have the option of two bundles – a bundle containing the book and digital book on D&D Beyond, and a Deluxe bundle that includes the book, digital book, the Dragonlance: Heroes of Krynn board game, and a special DM screen. Those who purchase the bundles directly from Wizards of the Coast will be able to access Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen on D&D Beyond beginning on November 22nd. The standard bundle will cost $59.94 plus shipping, while the deluxe edition will cost $154.98 (with free shipping to the United States, UK, France, and Germany.)

Previously, Dungeons & Dragons players had to pay separately for the physical books and digital content on D&D Beyond. While players have asked for a physical/digital bundle for years, Wizards of the Coast only acquiesced after purchasing D&D Beyond, bringing it directly under the company's control and meaning that it would receive all the financial benefits from such a bundle.

However, some will likely see Wizards of the Coast's bundles as a bad thing, particularly in regards to how it will hurt small game stores and local businesses. However, Wizards will continue to make alternate covers available exclusively to game stores to help incentivize players to support their local game store.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is a new campaign-length adventure that explores a previously untold tale of the War of the Lance. The adventure will feature classic villains like Lord Soth but requires no knowledge of the Dragonlance book or campaign setting to play.

Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be released on December 6th.