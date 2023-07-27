Dungeons & Dragons Giant D20 Transforming Diceling Is 50% Off
A giant twenty-sided dice that transforms into a classic D&D monster is only $7 on Amazon.
As part of their product drops surrounding the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro unveiled Dicelings – oversized twenty-sided dice that transform into a classic D&D monster. The Black Dragon Rakor variant is on sale here on Amazon for only $6.93, which is 50% off list. Inside that link you'll find additional variants like the Mimic, Owlbear, Beholder, and more – though they are not on sale currently.
Unfortunately, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was a bit of a box office disappointment despite being a hit with critics and audiences alike (over 90% scores in both categories on Rotten Tomatoes). Because of the films critical reception, there is still a possibility that it could spawn a D&D movie franchise as was originally planned. in a recent interview, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Collins didn't rule out making a Dungeons & Dragons movie sequel, noting: "We've got to figure out a way to make it for less," Collins told Variety.
The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now streaming on Paramount+. Word of mouth might get a sequel made!0comments