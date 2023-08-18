Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Up to 70% Off On Amazon

If you're looking for deals on Dungeons & Dragons books, Amazon always has options. However, they're running some deals right now that go above and beyond with discounts that range between 50% and 70% off. Indeed, one of the best D&D deals going is happening on the Monster Manual core rulebook, which is on sale here on Amazon for only $18.60 at the time of writing. You can also get the Rules Expansion Gift set which collects Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar's Guide to Everything, and Monsters of the Multiverse plus a DM Screen for 60% off.

Amazon has a dedicated sale going that highlights 50% off discounts on D&D books like The Dungeon Masters Guide, Candlekeep Mysteries, and Eberron: Rising from the Last War, but you'll find even more Dungeons & Dragons deals right here. We're also highlighting some of your best options below. UPDATE: New titles added.

'On a related note, as part of their product drops surrounding the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro unveiled Dicelings – oversized twenty-sided dice that transform into a classic D&D monster. The Orange Beholder variant is currently on sale here on Amazon for only $6.99 which is 50% off list. Inside that link you'll find additional variants like the Mimic, Owlbear, Beholder, and more – some of which are also heavily discounted.