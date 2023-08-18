Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Up to 70% Off On Amazon
Amazon has some huge D&D deals going that include core rulebooks.
If you're looking for deals on Dungeons & Dragons books, Amazon always has options. However, they're running some deals right now that go above and beyond with discounts that range between 50% and 70% off. Indeed, one of the best D&D deals going is happening on the Monster Manual core rulebook, which is on sale here on Amazon for only $18.60 at the time of writing. You can also get the Rules Expansion Gift set which collects Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, Xanathar's Guide to Everything, and Monsters of the Multiverse plus a DM Screen for 60% off.
Amazon has a dedicated sale going that highlights 50% off discounts on D&D books like The Dungeon Masters Guide, Candlekeep Mysteries, and Eberron: Rising from the Last War, but you'll find even more Dungeons & Dragons deals right here. We're also highlighting some of your best options below. UPDATE: New titles added.
-
D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist – 70% off
- D&D Monster Manual (Core Rulebook) – 63% off
-
Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft - 67% off
-
Dungeons & Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set – 60% off
- D&D Dungeon Master's Guide (Core Rulebook) - 50% off
- Candlekeep Mysteries – 54% off
- Tales From The Yawning Portal – 50% off
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War - 50% off
- Tasha's Cauldron of Everything - 48% off
- Keys from the Golden Vault – 50% off
'On a related note, as part of their product drops surrounding the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro unveiled Dicelings – oversized twenty-sided dice that transform into a classic D&D monster. The Orange Beholder variant is currently on sale here on Amazon for only $6.99 which is 50% off list. Inside that link you'll find additional variants like the Mimic, Owlbear, Beholder, and more – some of which are also heavily discounted.0comments