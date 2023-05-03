Dungeons & Dragons Adds New Monsters Based on Kids' Drawings

Dungeons & Dragons has released statblocks for several new monsters, all of which are based off of drawings made by kids who were treated at the Seattle Children's Hospital. Today, D&D Beyond released "Misplaced Monsters: Volume 1," a new online supplement containing six new monster statblocks made for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. The new monsters are unique in that they were all based off of drawings made by kids from the Seattle Children's Hospital, all of which are featured in the supplement, with abilities and attacks based off of the descriptions presumably provided by the kids.

Creatures featured in the supplement include Coral, a half-horse/half-fish fey creature that can produce bubbles of whimsy with various effects, the gardening proficient Dandylions, and the cat-like creature Rain, who transforms evil creatures into clumps of flowers. There's also the automaton-like Scrapper and two dragons – a shapeshifting dragon named Seth and a "blueberry dragon" named Sheldon that lives in Wildspace and has a bag of blueberries that it can fling at opponents.

Wizards of the Coast has partnered with Extra Life on similar charity supplements in the past, including the supplements that introduced playable grungs and locathah. All of the supplements' proceeds go directly to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Wizards of the Coast also releases an annual Secret Lair set featuring artwork by kids and reinterpreted by professional Magic artists.

"Misplaced Monsters: Volume 1" costs $5.95, with all proceeds going directly to the Seattle Children's Hospital and the Seattle Children's Autism Center. You can purchase the supplement on D&D Beyond.