Dungeons & Dragons Movie Trailer Has Neverwinter Nights Easter Egg

The Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer has a nice callback to the popular Neverwinter Nights video game series. Last month, Paramount Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a new blockbuster fantasy film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant. The movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, the iconic campaign setting home to hundreds of D&D adventures, movies, and video games. So, it's not much of a surprise that there are a few callbacks to past Dungeons & Dragons stories, including the popular Neverwinter Nights video game series developed by BioWare and Obsidian Entertainment.

Several scenes in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer take place in or around a large arena inside the city of Neverwinter. Outside of the arena are two statues, one of which shows Nasher Alagondar, the ruler of Neverwinter at the time of the Neverwinter Nights campaign. The statue looks almost identical to Alagondar's appearance in the video games and includes the bow he wielded during his days as an adventurer. The statue also features the distinctive Neverwinter Nights logo, which is worn by many characters in the game series. You can check out the statue below:

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.